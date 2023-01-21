ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Christian boys basketball team won 21 games last season and reached the Sectional finals in class 2A. So, naturally the Royal Lions came into this season with some lofty goals. They have been on target so far posting a 20-1 record. This week they are ranked 6th in the state in class 2A.

In a sit-down interview this week for ‘Overtime’ with head coach Isaiah Johnson, we learn more about what makes this team so successful, with the help of a new friend they’ve added to the bench.

To view that interview watch the media player above.