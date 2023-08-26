ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — While the boys’ football season is underway, the girls are getting ready for their season.

The Northern Illinois Girls Flag Football League will kick off in mid-September.

Saturday morning, the players gathered at Clarence Hicks Memorial Sports Park for a jamboree. There was a skills camp, individual competitions and team scrimmages.

There were teams from eight local schools, and these girls are loving the chance to compete in football.

“I’m really excited, I haven’t done it before and I actually really like it,” said Auburn junior flag player Devani Eason-Zackery. “My friends, they actually told me about it, and at first, I was like ‘eh’ but as I got into it, I really liked it. It made me feel like I was accepted, you know.”

The league is run by the Rockford Park District. It’s sponsored by the Chicago Bears and Nike.