STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — For eight straight weeks the Stillman Valley Cardinals held down the top spot in the Big Northern Conference all to themselves. They couldn’t do it on the final week. Genoa-Kingston denied the Cardinals the outright Big Northern champinoship Friday night by edging the Cardinals 32-28.



Traven Atterberry rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns for the Cogs including the game-winning touchdown with 2:30 to play. Stillman Valley had a shot to win it at the end, but a fourth down pass from the Cogs’ 25-yard line with 11 seconds to play was incomplete.



The Cardinals finish the regular season 9-1. They tied Byron for the BNC championship. The Cogs finish the regular season 7-2.

