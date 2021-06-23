Goaltender Cale Morris Excited to Build Off Rookie Season; Re-Signs with IceHogs for 2021-22 Campaign

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League (NHL), announced today that goaltender Cale Morris has re-signed with the club on an AHL contract for the 2021-22 season.

Morris, 25, appeared in seven contests with the IceHogs during the 2021 campaign, going 2-3-0 with a 2.52 goals-against average and an impressive .923 save percentage. The Larkspur, Colorado, native made his professional debut on Feb. 22 in a relief appearance vs. Cleveland (13 saves on 14 shots in the third period) and won both of his first two professional starts, racking up 35 saves in a 3-2 win over Cleveland on Feb. 23 and a season-high 38 saves on Mar. 22 to help the IceHogs to a 6-1 victory over Iowa.

“I’m super excited to be back and be part of this organization,” said Morris. “It’s definitely a world-class organization. I’m looking forward to a full, hopefully, normal season next year. I’m happy to re-sign early in the summer and get back to work. It was awesome to get my feet wet with the shortened season and get accustomed to the professional life and building relationships with the coaching staff. I thought I took a pretty good step in my career and I’m looking to take another big step this summer.”

Prior to joining the IceHogs for his rookie season, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound goaltender completed a four-year collegiate career at Notre Dame. In his senior season (2019-20), Morris appeared in 33 contests, earning a 12-14-7 record with 2.42 goals-against average and .916 save percentage, receiving Academic All-Big Ten and an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

“He did a great job for us,” mentioned IceHogs Head Coach Derek King. “He’s a great kid and he’s got a great way about him. His demeanor. It earned him the respect from us and his teammates and the right to come back for another year. I’m looking for him to come in here and push the other goalies for the starting position.”

During the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns with the Fighting Irish, Morris gained national attention with an outstanding 1.94 GAA and .944 save percentage as a sophomore, earning a 27-8-1 record and leading team to the Big 10 championship and was named Tournament MVP, to the Big 10 All-Tournament Team, NCAA First All-American Team, Big 10 Player of the Year and received the Mike Richter Award as the NCAA’s top collegiate goaltender and became a Hobey Baker Finalist for the top overall player in the NCAA. He continued his strong play into his junior year and helped capture a second Big 10 title with a 19-13-3 standing, 2.19 GAA and .930 save percentage and finished as a Mike Richter Award semifinalist, team MVP, and Hobey Baker Fan Vote Nominee. In total, he wrapped up his four-year career at Notre Dame as the team’s all-time leader in career save percentage (.931) and second in goals-against average (2.18) and wins (58) and held an overall record of 58-53-11 in 106 appearances.