Goaltender Matt Tomkins now out of the IceHogs picture, signs with SHL team

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Matt Tomkins time in goal with the Rockford IceHogs and his time in the Blackhawks organization has ended. He has signed a one-year contract with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League.

Tomkins was a free agent after recently finished up his two-year contract. He split this past season between the IceHogs and the Blackhawks’ taxi squad. In 15 games with the IceHogs Tomkins had a record of 5-9-1 with a .907 save percentage and a 3.21 goals-against average.

In 2019-20 Tomkins appeared in 13 games with the IceHogs posting a record of 5-7-1 with a 3.12 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage.

Tomkins was a seventh-round draft pick by the Blackhawks in 2012 out of Ohio State.