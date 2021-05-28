Goaltender Matt Tomkins now out of the IceHogs picture, signs with SHL team

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Matt Tomkins time in goal with the Rockford IceHogs and his time in the Blackhawks organization has ended. He has signed a one-year contract with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League.

Tomkins was a free agent after recently finished up his two-year contract. He split this past season between the IceHogs and the Blackhawks’ taxi squad. In 15 games with the IceHogs Tomkins had a record of 5-9-1 with a .907 save percentage and a 3.21 goals-against average.

In 2019-20 Tomkins appeared in 13 games with the IceHogs posting a record of 5-7-1 with a 3.12 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage.

Tomkins was a seventh-round draft pick by the Blackhawks in 2012 out of Ohio State.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Sports Video

Trending Stories