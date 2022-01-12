Golden Eagles add another: LaMay becomes latest Stateline student to sign with Rock Valley girls hoops

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — On Wednesday afternoon Hononegah senior guard Carly LaMay became the latest girls high school basketball player from the Stateline to sign with Rock Valley College and head coach Darryl Watkins.

LaMay said one of the reasons she decided to pick RVC was because of that familiarity with Watkins and the other girls, both current and former.

“A couple girls I play travel with are going there and it’s really nice to know them as well as a couple girls that have graduated here,” said LaMay.

Watkins said he is excited about the future and said he believes it’s important to retain the local talent.

“Keep the best players here, keep the best players home,” said Watkins. “We want to showcase what’s really here, when all these kids get to play together.”