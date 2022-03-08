ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–This is the week for conference tournaments in major college basketball. Here in Rockford, there will also be tournament action. Starting Wednesday Rock Valley College will be hosting the NJCAA Division III Men’s Tournament.

The women’s National Tournament has been hosted by RVC twice in 2018 and 2020. This will be the first time the men’s national tournament has been held here.

“When we applied to put in for the men’s tournament first and foremost this is a basketball community. Rockford shows out to support our teams,” said RVC Director of Athletics Darin Monroe. “The whole goal is that we get a community surrounding our athletic department and our institution, and that we come together.”



12 teams will be competing in the tournament over the next four days with a champion due to be crowned Saturday night. One of those 12 teams competing will be Rock Valley College. The Golden Eagles are in as champions of the Great Lakes District. They are the number eight seed.



“Number eight coming in, I think we’ve just got to just come in strong and just play our game,” said RVC guard and Jefferson graduate George Williams. “Seeding really don’t matter. Making the National Tournament the pressure is off, so we’ve just got to come out and play our game.”



How much of an advantage will it be for RVC to be playing in its own house?



“I think that’ll be a big advantage because the last couple games we’ve had people come out,” said RVC guard Malik Marshall. “I think the stands will be packed, and I think we’re going to make some noise.”



“This is our home,” said RVC guard Chris Burnell. “We’ve been playing here, we’ve only lost two (home) games and we’ve won 14, so I think we’ve got a good chance of winning the national tournament.”



This is the sixth time in the last nine years that an RVC men’s team has made the National

tournament. Twice RVC teams have won the championship in 2014 and 2016. Twice they’ve finished second. This team comes in with a record of 21-9, again having played a schedule loaded with Division II and Division I opponents, and the Golden Eagles have shown a knack for coming through in crunch time.



“It’s like in these close games we’re just finding ways to win,” said head coach Tyler Bredehoeft. “Guys are just gutting it out, making plays down the stretch.”



There will be four Quarterfinal games played Wednesday starting at noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. RVC will play in the 6 p.m. game against #9 seed Herkimer.









