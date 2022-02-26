ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rock Valley Men’s Basketball team punched their ticket to the NJCAA Division Three National Tournament with a 61-54 over Lorain Community College on Saturday.

RVC is hosting the National tournament and will get the chance to compete on their home court for more hardware and a chance at a national championship.

“The pressure’s off. Getting there was the biggest thing, we wanted to make sure we were there and we had a chance to play in the National tournament,” said head coach Tyler Bredehoeft. “Now that we’re there, it’s going to be special. For all these local guys to get to play in a National tournament against really good teams in front of their friends, their families, it’s going to be really awesome for them.”

Golden Eagles freshman George Williams is one of the many local players on the roster who graduated from Jefferson High School in Rockford. He, along with many of his teammates, will be one of those players competing in front of family and friends.

“Just being at home knowing that the National tournament is going to be here, that’s just what excites me the most,” said Williams. “Just how we came together at the end is amazing. That’s all that matters that we came away with the dub.”

