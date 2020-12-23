Goodman gets his wish, a spacious new home for his Rockford boxing club

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Christmas has come early for Rockford’s top youth boxing coach. Jimmy Goodman’s wish has come true.



Since 2003 youngsters in Rockford have been training and fighting out of the Patriots’ Boxing Club. The past tens years they trained at a small former retail store on 7th street. Boxers were split into two rooms. Club coach Jimmy Goodman had long dreamed of a bigger facility. Now he has one.

It’s a spacious location on First Avenue that came open this past summer and Goodman and club partner Zion Lutheran Church which oversees the Patriots’ Gateway Center, pounced on it working out a rental agreement with the building’s owner.

“We’ve got more space, but the biggest factor is that it’s an open space,” said Goodman. “We don’t have two separate rooms where the safety issues were. We have a full 360 degrees (view) of all the students in class.”

More room for more punching bags and room for not one but two boxing rings.

The building was originally a Rockford city bus facility. The past 30 years it had been the site of an upholstry business.

The best part is the facility not only offers more space, it also comes at the same rental rate as the 7th street location had. The money to cover rent and refurbishing the building came from multiple sources including a grant.

“We were able to apply for a grant over the summer,” said Rev. Michael Thomas of Zion Lutheran Church who also serves as the interim director of the Patriots’ Gateway Center. “It all kind of worked together, the location, a new grant from the (William) Howard Trust to ensure that the Patriots Boxing Club can continue.”

Typically 50 youngsters a week train at the club. There are no youngsters working out at the new facility yet due to the pandemic, but when it opens Goodman says he hopes more kids will turn out to not only learn about boxing, but learn life skills and social skills such as self-discipline, character and the benefits of hard work and setting goals.

“We were busting at the seams you know at our previous location,” said Goodman. “I hate turning anybody away who wants to learn and who wants to come in here. We want to help everybody.”

There’s one more thing. The new facility is being dedicated in the memory of Goodman’s father Jimmy Goodman Senior. He started the boxing club many years ago on his New Milford farm. He passed away in October.