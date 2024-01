BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It doesn’t get much bigger than this in high school boys basketball. The Guilford Vikings put their undefeated record on the line Wednesday night against 5-1 Belvidere North.

It was a hard-fought battle between the two, but Guilford came up with the win 46-40.

The Vikings improve to 7-0 in conference play while Belvidere North falls to 5-2.

