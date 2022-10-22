ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Guilford Vikings hosted Belvidere North Friday night in our ‘Overtime’ Game of the Week.

It was a game won by the Guilford defense. They held Belvidere North to single-digit scoring to capture their 7th win, 14-7.

The Vikings finish the regular season at 7-2, so does Belvidere North. These two teams finished tied-second in the conference with Hononegah.

Guilford is headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2013. That was also the last time they captured seven wins in the regular season.

