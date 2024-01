ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Guilford and East boys started things off Saturday morning at the annual Rumble in the Rock hosted by Rock Valley College.

Guilford won big 75-45.

Branden Chatman had 16 points, while Malachi Johnson followed that up with 15.

The Vikings remain undefeated and on top of the NIC-10 conference at 9-0.

For highlights watch the media player above.