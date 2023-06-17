ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicagoland Summer Showcase continued Saturday at the UW Health Sports Factory. There was a big game between the Guilford Vikings and defending 4A state champion, the Moline Maroons.

It became evident quite early on why Moline carries the state title, they downed Guilford 70-50.

Quite a few coaches had their eye on this game, including those from Elmhurst College, Concordia University, and Carroll University.

Guilford will play another game Sunday morning against Rock Island. The winner of that matchup will move on to the semifinals of the ‘Big School Gold’ division.

