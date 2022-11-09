ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Another star golfer here in the Stateline made things official Wednesday afternoon.

Guilford senior Kayla Sayyalinh signed a national letter of intent to continue golfing at Southern Illinois University. This season Sayyalinh finished tied for second in the state in class 2A.

SIU is a Division I program which competes in the Missouri Valley Conference.

“It’s also kind of a bittersweet feeling that I’m moving on from high school and going to college,” said Sayyalinh.

But she’s excited for what the future holds as a part of the Salukis’ program.

“Honestly just the environment down there, the support from the team and the coaches, it’s just a good environment to be around for a freshman year, like I already feel comfortable going.”