BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Guilford Vikings have been holding down first place in the NIC-10 since the start of conference play. They looked to continue that Friday night as they traveled to Belvidere North.

They continue their conference hot-streak with a win over the Blue Thunder 75-61.

This win marks their 21st of the season.

The Vikings maintain their lead at the top of the NIC-10 at 14-2. Auburn is a game behind at 13-3.

