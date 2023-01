ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It was a battle of two Rockford teams Friday night as Jefferson hosted the conference-leading Guilford Vikings.

The Vikings will stay atop the conference with a 69-60 win.

Guilford leads the NIC-10 at 9-2 with this win. Auburn and Boylan are a game behind at 8-2.

