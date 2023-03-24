ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– Every year the Stateline keeps producing more great, young bowling talent. Guilford senior Devan Skridla is another example of that. Last weekend near Cleveland, Skridla placed third in the PBA Junior Nationals.



Skridla’s two-handed bowling style has served him well ever since he took up the sport in the seventh grade. By the eighth grade he was part of a state championship middle school team. The last two years he qualified for the IHSA State Tournament, but nothing tops what he did last weekend.



He says that going into the event he wasn’t focused on what place he might finish.



“The goal was just to bowl a good game and not really worry about the other people. I knew I’d get way too ahead of myself. I just took it game-by-game and eventually it made me get to where I was at.”



There were ten bowlers at the PBA Junior Nationals. They qualified out of five regionals, two bowlers per regional. Skridla qualified out of the Wauwatosa, Wisconsin Regional. At Nationals in ten opening games, he averaged 223.



“One 275 game, that was my highest game,” said Skrida.



Skridla was the number four seed going into the stepladder finals. He won his first two matches, then lost his semifinal match despite rolling a 237, so he finished in third, a boost to his confidence.



“I definitely understand where I fit now in the bowling community. I definitely feel a lot better about myself, more confident. I feel like I’m going to be winning more tournaments in the upcoming season.”



Skridla credits his sessions with local coach Richard Shockley for helping him to elevate his game.



“He’s a really good coach around the area, a USBC coach. He’s helped me a ton. I give full props to him, and then also my parents for pushing me where I need to be.”



So now that he has tasted success at the PBA Junior level, does Skirdla have aspirations of being a pro bowler one day?



“Yea, that’s definitely on my radar.”



Skridla’s next step will be to compete for the Rock Valley College Bowling team which is coming off back-to-back NJCAA national championships.







