ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Easter Sunday was a day Riley Kegley won’t forget. He’s a 15 year-old freshman at Guilford High School. He’s also a St. Louis Cardinals fan. Sunday he and his family took a trip to Milwaukee for the Cardinals-Brewers game. Kegley was having a good time, and then in the third inning things got even better, far, far better with one swing of the bat.

Albert Pujols of the Cardinals hit a three-run homer into the seats in left field, right where Kegley and his family were seated.

“The ball was hit. I heard it. I looked up and my dad who was right next to me was like pushing me to our left,” said Riley.

“I just started pushing Riley and said, ‘Hey, there it is’ and he just started moving towards it, and then all of a sudden he just leapt over two sections,” said his father Justin Kegley.

“Then I had to push a couple guys out of the way and try to get the ball,” continue Riley.

“It was just an incredible moment,” said Justin.

It’s always a thrill to get a home run ball or even a foul ball that’s hit by a Major Leaguer, but Pujols is no ordinary Major Leaguer. He’s a future Hall of Famer. This was his 681st career home run.

I asked Riley, f he could pick any one player in Major League Baseball to get his home run baseball, would it be Pujols?

“Probably Pujols. He’s in his finale season. I can remember when I was younger when he went to the Angels I cried for a week straight just out of devastation. I just missed him.:”

So what is Riley going to do with the baseball?

We’re going to get a case on it, hopefully get Albert to sign it, and then we’ll put it in there and put it right up on the wall.”