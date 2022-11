ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Guilford Vikings finished out Thanksgiving week Saturday afternoon against Chicago Perspectives.

Cinco Gary finished with 17 points to help lead the Vikings 72-61 over Chicago. Guilford finished 3-2 on the week.

Jaden Mangruem and Jaden Webster had 15 each for Guilford off the bench.

