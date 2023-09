ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Guilford hosted Freeport Friday night in some more NIC-10 football action. The Vikings were trying to even their record at 3-3.

It was a close one, but Guilford would come away with the win 21-20.

The Vikings are now 3-3 and in the playoff hunt. Freeport falls to 1-5.

