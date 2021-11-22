Guilford’s Brandon becomes first scholarship player for RVC

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Guilford High School basketball player Kiara Brandon signed a National Letter of Intent with Rock Valley College Monday. She made some history with that signing.

Brandon became the first scholarhip player with the RVC women’s program. Since RVC is making the jump next year from NJCAA DIII to DII it can begin offering scholarhips.

Brandon is thanking for the financial assistance.

“It’s a really big deal. It feels amazing to be able to do that,” said Brandon.

Brandon is someone who will fill a need at RVC. “She’s a high three-point shooter, a high-level three-point shooter, one of the best three-point shooters in the state of Illinois, possibly in the Midwest. She shoots at a high clip. That’s something that we’re missing on our team right now,” said RVC head coach Darryl Watkins.