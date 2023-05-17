ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10 boys’ basketball MVP this past season is moving on to bigger things. Guilford senior Mekhi Doby signed with Aurora University Wednesday afternoon.

Aurora is a DIII university that competes in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC).

Doby helped lead Guilford to the NIC-10 championship this past winter. He was named special mention all-state by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Doby averaged 14 points per game. He is a well-rounded player who does it all. And now he’ll try to do it all at Aurora.

“It was my connections with the coaches,” said Doby about Aurora. “It’ll be like entering home, really.”

Even though he’s moving on, he’ll always be appreciative of his Guilford family and all the Vikings program has given him.

“They made the high school experience the best any kid can have,” said Doby smiling. “I wish I could do it again.”