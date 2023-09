ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Two NIC-10 teams took the field at Wyeth Stadium Saturday afternoon to round out week 5 action. That was the Guilford Vikings and the Jefferson J-Hawks.

Guilford grabbed their second win of the season with an impressive performance, 48-8.

The Vikings improve to 2-3 on the season, while Jefferson is still searching for it’s first win of the season at 0-5.

For highlights watch the media player above.