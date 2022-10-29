ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Guilford’s first playoff experience in since 2013 is one the Vikings would rather forget. They were dominated on their home field by Batavia Friday night in a first round playoff matchup 42-0.



The Vikings turned the ball over on their first two possessions on an interception and a fumble that Batavia returned for a touchdown. Batavia’s defense was tough as nails, not giving up ground to the Vikings, and preventing Guilford from getting any sort of positive field position.



Batavia jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the fourth quarter. That lead grew to 42-0 by halftime. That’s how the game end.



Guilford finishes its season with a record of 7-3.

