LAVAL, Quebec. (WTVO/WQRF) — The IceHogs enter into the All-Star break after their series sweep of the Iowa Wild this weekend.

Three of the Hogs were in Quebec Sunday competing in the AHL All-Star Skills Competition.

David Gust, Lukas Reichel, and Brett Seney put their skills to the test with some of the best in the AHL.

Gust went 4/4 in the accuracy shooting competition to capture the 2023 title. The goal was to shoot at four targets inside the net, the players had 18 seconds to hit all four with a maximum of eight pucks.

Reichel gave it a go in the fastest skater competition. The players got on lap around the rink, he placed second on his East team with 13.77 seconds.

Brett Seney competed in rapid fire where two players each take five shots while the goalie tries to stop them. The conference making the most saves got a point, it was the Eastern conference in that one.

The Eastern conference won the 2023 Skills Competition, 16-10 beating the West.

The AHL All-Star Challenge faces off Monday night a 6 p.m.

