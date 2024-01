ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The only undefeated boys team in the NIC-10 conference is the Guilford Vikings. They put that record on the line Friday night as they played host to Belvidere.

Guilford won 57-38.

The Vikings improve to 8-0 in the NIC-10, while the Bucs are still looking for their first conference win at 0-8.

For highlights watch the media player above.