Gymnastics Academy of Rockford dedicates National Championship win to late owner Jim Aamodt

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Gymnastics Academy of Rockford Tumbling and Trampoline team athletes were awarded 15 individual national titles at the USTA Tumbling and Trampoline Championships that were held June 14-19 in Rochester, Minnesota.

The teams also received several team awards. They brought home first place Advanced Overall, second place Trampoline Overall and third place Advanced Team Overall. There were 15 teams represented with 1,700 athletes competing.

To add another element to the already impressive story, these local superstars put aside their heavy hearts to achieve their goals. In May, former co-owner of the gym and longtime coach, Jim Aamodt died suddenly.

“It was obviously our first year without him so it was definitely harder that we didn’t have that extra support back here,” said Faith Bartz. “So, we all just had to go in knowing that he was there for us, and he was helping us even though he wasn’t here.”

“He is here every single day. He’s not here mentally or physically, but I know he’s watching us,” said team coach Ute Heger. “Before we left for Nationals we prayed and dedicated Nationals to him and even the federation of Nationals dedicated Nationals to Jim.”