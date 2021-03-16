Hammock expects NIU to make a big jump this fall

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — For the first time in two years NIU head football coach Thomas Hammock is getting his Huskies ready for spring practices. They’ll being on Friday.

Last year spring practices were canceled because of the Coronavirus. That hurt an NIU team that was the second youngest in the nation at the Division I level. The Huskies went through some growing pains last fall going 0-6 while playing multiple true freshmen and redshirt freshmen.

All those youngsters now have some experience and because of that Hammock says he expects the team to make a big jump this fall.

“I think we have the ability to make a huge jump and I think a lot of times what you see with younger players a lot of times they make a bigger jump then guys much older. A freshman, whether it’s a redshirt freshman or a freshman to a sophomore those guys make bigger jumps than a junior to a senior. You know we can make a tremendous jump.”