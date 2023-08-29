DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The August grind is behind the NIU Huskies. They’re ready to open their football season this Saturday at Boston College.

On Tuesday, NIU head coach Thomas Hammock said there won’t be any restrictions Saturday on quarterback Rocky Lombardi and receiver Trayvon Rudolph. Rudolph missed all of last season with an injury. Lombardi was injured in game three, and he missed the rest of the season.

Hammock has been especially pleased with the way Lombardi has been moving around in practice.

“He’s out there running around making plays like he always has. I think he hit a 21 miles per hour on the GPS the other day, so you know, we’re going to cut it loose. The one thing about this game is injuries are part of the game, but if you play scared, chances are you’re going to get injured, and so the guys that’s coming back Rocky, Trayvon Rudolph, you know, we’re going we’re going to cut it loose.”

The game Saturday will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT. It will be shown on the ACC Network.