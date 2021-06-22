Former Harlem pitcher Zack Jones begins his professional baseball career

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Former Harlem and Rockford University pitcher Zack Jones is starting a new chapter in his baseball career. He’s signed to play professional baseball.

He’s signed with the Utica Unicorns of the United Shore Professional Baseball League. It’s a four-team independent baseball league based in suburban Detroit, Michigan. The league signs players coming out of college who went undrafted or players who were released by affiliated minor league teams.

This spring Jones pitched his final year of college baseball with The Citadel in South Carolina.

At Rockford University as a senior in 2020 he was the university’s Male Athlete of the Year. he led the NACC in strikeouts and ERA. He junior year he was named honorable mention All-America. He was also the NACC Pitcher of the Year after going 5-1 with an ERA of 1.68.