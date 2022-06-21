MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Both the Harlem girls and boys bowling teams were back in town today on their victory tour.

Both teams captured national titles this past weekend in Louisville, Kentucky. It’s the fourth title for the girls and the first for the boys.

They received the warmest welcome back with a police escort and cheers from family and Huskie fans. The Harlem girls secured three more national records this weekend, now holding onto every tournament record except one.

For senior, Paige Carpenter, today’s festivities meant getting to relive that winning moment all over again.

“We found our line, we found where we wanted to hit our spot and it was just go time,” said Carpenter. “We were strikes upon strikes upon strikes and it was awesome.”

But the feeling of being a national champion still hasn’t set in for junior, Jermarrion Simmons.

“I’m still lost for words,” said Simmons. “I’m excited. I still have a smile on my face, I mean it’s still so unreal. To be in this moment. To have this. To have that trophy.”

What a bowling program they have at Harlem. Congratulations Huskies!