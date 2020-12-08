Harlem graduate Black to play another year for Syracuse

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Former Harlem Huskie Josh Black is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA is granting all its athletes due to COVID-19. Black announced Tuesday on his twitter account that he will return to Syracuse for another year in 2021.

Black says another year will help him to continue to develop as a football player, a person and as a student.

Black is a redshirt senior currently for Syracuse. He’s a starting defensive lineman. He has 38 tackles this season along with two sacks and one interception. Syracuse has struggled through a 1-10 season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Trending Stories