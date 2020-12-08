Harlem graduate Black to play another year for Syracuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Former Harlem Huskie Josh Black is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA is granting all its athletes due to COVID-19. Black announced Tuesday on his twitter account that he will return to Syracuse for another year in 2021.

Black says another year will help him to continue to develop as a football player, a person and as a student.

I’ve got unfinished business I need to take care of. pic.twitter.com/wy0RcKR9W3 — Joshua Black (@jnblack85) December 8, 2020

Black is a redshirt senior currently for Syracuse. He’s a starting defensive lineman. He has 38 tackles this season along with two sacks and one interception. Syracuse has struggled through a 1-10 season.