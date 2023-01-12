MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)—Rebecca Hagerman is one of the most accomplished bowlers at the high school and college level that the Rockford area has ever seen. Now Hagerman’s passion for the sports has taken her to a national and international level.

In high school Hagerman helped Harlem win two state championships and three national championships. She was also the individual state champion her junior and senior years.



At McKendree University she helped her team win the NCAA Championship last year as a junior. She was also named a second team All-American, but what Hagerman achieved last week tops all of that. In Las Vegas competing at the USBC’s USA Team Trials she earned a spot on Team USA. She is only one of only 13 women to make the team.



“It’s really surreal right now,” said Hagerman Wednesday after arriving back home from Las Vegas. “It hasn’t quite set in, but I feel like it’s always been a dream of mine, something I’ve wanted from when I was little. The USBC posts all these great things about team USA members going out and competing all across the world, so when I was little I was like, ‘Yea, I want to do that.”



At age 21 Hagerman is one of the youngest members of Team USA. The 13 team members are a mix of amateur and professional bowlers.



“We have professional bowlers on our status like Breanna Clemmer, Jordan Richard, Shannon Pluhowsky and a few other ones on the team.”



To make Team USA, Hagerman had to bowl five days of qualifying in Las Vegas. Each day she bowled on a different oil pattern. A real test of one’s bowling skill. She finished tenth overall.



As great as she was in her Harlem days, she says she is so much better now.



“I go back and watch myself bowling in high school on my short clips that I get, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh that looks so bad!”



Hagerman credits her coach at McKendree, pro bowler Shannon O’Keefe and her husband Bryan O’Keefe her elevating her physical and mental game.



So what’s next for Hagerman as a Team USA member?



“They have a summer camp in the summer where they take a lot of data. Then I think there’s like three events through the course of the year. They collect your data and use stuff from team trials and Queens.”



From all that it’ll be determined which of the 13 ladies will actually compete for Team USA in three events, two internationally.



“Bowling isn’t in the Olympics which is sad because who wouldn’t want to be an Olympic athlete? When you’re young you always dream of doing that,” said Hagerman, “but this is, in a way, the exact same thing.”



Hagerman is a senior at McKendree, but she plans to return for an extra year of eligibility that’s was granted by the NCAA during COVID.





