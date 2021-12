ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Harlem graduate Josh Black has earned All-ACC Honorable Mention honors in football for this just completed season.

Black is a defensive lineman for the Syracuse Orange. He’s a redshirt senior. In 12 games he had 18 solo tackles, 17 assists for a total of 35 tackles. Black also had 6 tackles-for-loss, 1/2 sack and 1 quarterback hit.

The Orange went 5-7 this season, 2-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.