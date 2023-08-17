ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Former Harlem football player and former Syracuse football player Josh Black is ready to launch into his next career, as a professional wrestler.

Black tweeted Thursday that he has been invited to join WWE. He went to a WWE tryout in Detroit a couple weeks ago. They liked him and now they’re going to have him go to Orlando, Florida where he’ll train in their developmental program.

Black is expected to sign a contract with WWE soon. Black has been a big fan of pro wrestling since he was a kid.

Black graduated from Harlem in 2016. In football he started off playing on the offensive line for Harlem before being moved to the defensive line his senior year. He continued to play on the defensive line at Syracuse. His senior season in 2021 he was named Honorable Mention All-ACC.

Black attended rookie camps in the NFL with the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints in 2022.