MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Rockford Lutheran’s James Robinson has made it in the NFL despite not being drafted. So did Rockford East graduate Robert Jones. Perhaps Harlem graduate Josh Black will follow the same path.

Black was not selected in the draft this week, but after the draft wrapped up he accepted an invitation to the Chicago Bears rookie camp next weekend. The Bears’ draft picks and other undrafted free agent rookie signees will work out in Lake Forest Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Black spent the past six seasons competing for Syracuse playing on the defensive line. He was granted one extra season as a medical reshirt and one extra season because of COVID-19. Last fall he was named Honorable Mention All-ACC. In 12 games for the Orange he had 18 solo tackles, 17 assists and six tackles for loss.

Black had a personal workout for the Bears in Lake Forest last month. He told me before then that he’s a Bears fan, and putting on an NFL uniform would fulfill a dream.

Man it’s, it’s insane because I look at the Khalil Mack jersey in my closet, so every time I get ready I just see that jersey it’s like man like, hoopefuly, maybe I might see my last name on a jersey like that. It’s just surreal that I have the opportunity to pursue my career at the next level. Man it’s right in front of me. I’ve got to take what’s mine.

“I’ve dedicated basically my whole life to get where I am right now so hopefully it pays off in the end.”

Black graduated from Harlem High School in 2016 after being an All NIC-10 football player and a track and field standout.