LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The NFL is all about free agency this week. Over the next several weeks it’s all about evaluating the guys coming out of college who are eligible for the draft. One of those guys is Harlem graduate Josh Black.

Black spent the last six years at Syracuse with the Orange thanks to an extra medical redshirt year and an extra Covid year. This past season he earned Honorable Mention All-ACC at defensive tackle.



In recent weeks, he’s been at MercyHealth Top Performers in Loves Park working with Tim Bailey trying to up his athleticism, speed and power. Black didn’t get invited to the NFL combine last month, but his pro day at Syracuse is coming up March 31st.



“It’s going to be really big, especially because I wasn’t at the combine,” said Black. “Also it adds fuel to the fire. It’s like, ‘Oh man some of these guys competed right there, and I can do way better than them with their numbers, not to toot my own horn or anything.”



Black is somewhat of an athletic freak for a guy 6-5 and 285 to 290 pounds. Check out these videos of him doing back flips that he posted on social media a couple years ago.



“For a guy his size, his stature, he’s got some really good athleticism,” said Bailey. “A GM is going to see that, and somebody is going to take a shot at this kid.”



Bailey is trying to fine-tune Black to improve Black’s odds of getting an NFL shot.



“If you know anything about the NFL combine and NFL Pro Days, scouts today they’re looking for athletes, they’re looking at movement,” said Bailey.



Even the Bears are interested in knowing more about Black.



“About a week after I get back from my pro day, I have a workout for the Chicago Bears, so that’s real exciting, kind of get the ball rolling.”



The WWE has also shown interest in Black. A WWE talent recruiter has invited him to a tryout.



“My two dreams growing up were either be a football player or wrestle WWE, and having those two opportunities is just a whirlwind right now.”



Wrestling can wait. Black is all-in on a pro football career right now.



“It’s insane because I have a Khalil Mack jersey in my closet, so every time I get ready, I just see that jersey it’s like man, like, hopefully, maybe I might see my last name on a jersey like that.”

At Syracuse Black earned a degree in exercise science and a Masters’ degree in instructions/design/development and evaluation.