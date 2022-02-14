MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–While the Super Bowl has just wrapped up, one local man is already getting ready for his next season of professional football.



Harlem graduate A.J. Wentland has signed a two-year contract to play in the European League of Football. Wentland is a linebacker. He has spent the past four years playing in the German Football League and in the Finnish league. A torn MCL slowed him up last year, but Wentland has been working hard to get back to full speed, and he’s re-energized by the chance to play with a new team in a new league.





((A.J. WENTLAND)) “I was thinking about retiring, but a really good deal came across the table, and I decided to pull the trigger on it. I’m going to be going to Leipzig, Germany playing in the new European League of Football., and really looking forward to it. We should have a really good team. It’s something new, NFL rules.” “I’ve been really fortunate to play at a really high level the last four years in Europe. I was fortunate that coach Armstrong reached out to me through recruiting, offered me a really good deal., and I’m just grateful he took the chance on me.”



Wentland will head to Germany at the end of April. The European League of Football season will kickoff at the beginning of June.