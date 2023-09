FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It was homecoming night on Friday for Freeport as they welcomed the Harlem Huskies into Pretzel Stadium.

It was a back-and-forth first quarter, but Harlem’s offense eventually found its footing. The Huskies won 32-19.

Harlem moves to 4-1 with this win, while the Pretzels drop to 1-4.

For highlights watch the media player above.