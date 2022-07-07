LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — 17-year-old Harlem senior Abbi MacGregor died Wednesday after a sudden medical diagnosis.

MacGregor was a three-sport athlete involved in cross country, basketball, and track and field. The news of her passing was confirmed by Harlem’s athletic director.

According to a GoFundMe set up in her honor, MacGregor had been complaining of blurry vision and some dizziness. An MRI on June 28th revealed a large mass in her brain, which required an immediate hospital visit.

She was admitted for surgery on Friday and complications arose.

The Harlem High School community has rallied behind her family. The girls’ basketball team tweeted to her sister, a former Huskie, saying “You were our captain and leader for many years. We are here for you as you grieve the loss of your beloved sister. We love you and we got you.”

Counselors will be available at Harlem High School on Friday, July 8th, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.