FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In Freeport Saturday night, the Highland Community College men were playing for the Midwest District Championship and a trip to the Junior College National Tournament. The Cougars hosted the Moberly Greyhounds of Moberly, Missouri.

Moberly advances to the national tournament with the 66-52 win and Highland’s season ends.

