Highland wins home opener under new head coach Luke Norman

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It couldn’t have been scripted any better. The home opener for the Highland Community College men’s basketball team had it all including a win. The Cougars defeated Wabash Valley Wednesday evening 77-72.

It was the first home game for new head coach Luke Norman a former Highland CC player and a former Freeport Pretzel standout.

The game also included a rousing windmill dunk by 6’6 freshman Josh Wallace of St. Louis, Missouri.

The only downside is spectators were not allowed into the game to watch due to Covid-19 restrictions. Fortunately the media was allowed into the game. Check out some of our highlights by clicking on the media player.