Milwaukee, WI- The Rockford IceHogs (21-16-3-1) went into Milwaukee and snapped the Admirals (24-20-2-2) four-game win streak with a 4-1 win, while continuing their own season-high four-game win streak Wednesday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Rockford saw contributions from all around starting with a short-handed goal by defenseman Isaak Phillips at 4:33 in the opening frame. He took a direct shot from the left-hand circle and found the back of the net for his fourth point in five games.

Milwaukee responded 1:32 into the second period when former IceHog Graham Knott scored right off the draw to tie the game.

But it was all IceHogs for the rest of the way. Rockford regained the lead when forward Cameron Morrison netted his second goal of the year at 11:14 in the middle frame.

Just over a minute later, Rockford capitalized on the man-advantage when forward Lukas Reichel

was camped on the doorstep and shoveled home a rebound to make it a 3-1 game. Dylan McLaughlin and Ian Mitchell got the assists. Reichel finished the night with a goal and an assist, while McLaughlin has two assists and Mitchell earned his fifth point in his last four games.

Then in the closing frame the IceHogs tacked on one more during a power play when Admirals netminder Connor Ingram thought he had the puck covered but as it just squirted free from under his pad, forward Mike Hardman was there to push it home.

The IceHogs finished the night 2-for-4 on the power play while Milwaukee went 0-for-2.

Rockford goaltender Colin Delia turned away 25 shots to earn the win and help keep the season-long win streak alive.

The IceHogs now prepare for their third home-and-home series this month. Rockford will travel to Grand Rapids, MI to take on the Griffins on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 6PM and then return home for an afternoon matchup with Grand Rapids on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 4PM at BMO Harris Bank Center. Tune in to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank Center!