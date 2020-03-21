Hononegah alum/St. Louis pitcher Statler reacts to MiLB season postponement

For a lot of minor league players, playing catch outside their backyard is their temporary reality. No more spring training. It’s one of the many sports Coronavirus has affected.

It was just last Thursday when Hononegah alum Tyler Statler’s Gulf Coast League Cardinals team told him and his teammates they were free to leave Florida and go home.

“We were actually in the hotel room on one of the days off because they had decided to quarantine for a day, just to see how everything was going,” Statler explained. “That next day, we get a text from the coaches or the head manager, saying, ‘Pack your bags. You guys are free to go home.’ So my roommate and I actually ran to the clubhouse, got all of our stuff before everyone got there, just because, just so it wasn’t such a madhouse and that way we could get out of there sooner.”

As you can imagine, the news was devastating for Statler and his teammates.

“Everybody was just upset,” Statler said. “We were all like, ‘What are we going to do? Like, we’ve been working hard the last six months to get ready for this and it’s all just goin’ down the drain.’ We all were pretty much speechless because of how crazy everything ended up being.”

After hearing the news, Statler stayed with a friend in Florida for two days, just in case the team changed their mind. He then decided to embark on an 18-hour drive to Kansas City, MO where his uncle lives. While his dad is already there, Statler’s just waiting on the rest of his family to join him, in lieu of their spring break trip to Florida.

In the meantime, Statler’s been instructed to stay in shape with workouts provided by his team.

“So pretty much just doing those and playing catch outside and just goin’ for runs and stuff, just to be ready for whenever they do tell us to come back,” Statler said.

Statler has been living in Texas with his sister during the off-season. He plans to make his way back there in two weeks.