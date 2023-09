ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah hosted Freeport Friday night looking to continue their domination in the NIC-10 conference.

The Indians had no trouble with this one, they won 49-6. Hononegah stays undefeated at 4-0, the Pretzels are now 1-3.

Hono rushed for 233 yards and passed for 235 yards on the night.

For highlights watch the media player above.