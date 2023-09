ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Hononegah rolled past Jefferson and Harlem in the first two weeks of the season. They were looking to keep that trend going Friday night at Guilford.

And they would. The Indians won 51-12 to advance to 3-0 on the season. Guilford is now 1-2.

For highlights and post-game analysis, watch the media player above.