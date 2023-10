ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — A week 9 rematch played out at Kelsey Field Saturday afternoon between Auburn and Hononegah for a 7A playoff game.

It was all Indians in this one, they scored 35 points just in the first quarter. Hono won 56-12.

They will host Willowbrook next weekend with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line.

