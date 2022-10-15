ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10 conference cross country meet was held at Boylan High School Saturday morning. It was a three-mile race for both the boys’ and girls’ varsity teams.

Girls Varsity – Team Results

  1. Hononegah (20)
  2. Belvidere North (80)
  3. Boylan (92)
  4. Guilford (106)
  5. Harlem (110)
  6. Auburn (151)
  7. Belvidere (183)
  8. Jefferson (219)

Girls Varsity – Individual Results

  1. Kylie Simpson, Hononegah (18:15.12)
  2. Indigo Sterud, Hononegah (19:02.02)
  3. Allyson Niedfeldt, Hononegah (19:06.66)
  4. Isabelle Molitor, Hononegah (19:10.06)
  5. Madison Harmsen, Guilford (19:31.04)
  6. Ella Linnabary, Boylan (19:32.26)
  7. Nina Fiore, Belvidere (19:47.87)
  8. Alyssa Pryor, Belvidere North (20:00.08)
  9. Elizabeth Luna, Jefferson (20:03.04)
  10. Isabella Trout, Hononegah (20:09.62)

Boys Varsity – Team Results

  1. Guilford (33)
  2. Belvidere North (40)
  3. Hononegah (83)
  4. Harlem (140)
  5. Boylan (142)
  6. Auburn (158)
  7. Belvidere (166)
  8. Jefferson (188)
  9. Freeport (211)
  10. East (314)

Boys Varsity – Individual Results

  1. Evan Horgan, Belvidere North (15:16.18)
  2. Juan DelReal, Guilford (15:36.08)
  3. Landon Bachta, Guilford (15:39.67)
  4. Orlando Hernandez, Belvidere North (15:42.87)
  5. Jesse Kramer, Belvidere North (15:57.50)
  6. Alex Horton, Boylan (16:03.50)
  7. Brandon Lawson, Guilford (16:04.54)
  8. Joshua Santana, Jefferson (16:21.31)
  9. Gavin Osbourne, Guilford (16:24.34)
  10. Jordan Woloszyn, Auburn (16:24.66)