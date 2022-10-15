ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10 conference cross country meet was held at Boylan High School Saturday morning. It was a three-mile race for both the boys’ and girls’ varsity teams.
Girls Varsity – Team Results
- Hononegah (20)
- Belvidere North (80)
- Boylan (92)
- Guilford (106)
- Harlem (110)
- Auburn (151)
- Belvidere (183)
- Jefferson (219)
Girls Varsity – Individual Results
- Kylie Simpson, Hononegah (18:15.12)
- Indigo Sterud, Hononegah (19:02.02)
- Allyson Niedfeldt, Hononegah (19:06.66)
- Isabelle Molitor, Hononegah (19:10.06)
- Madison Harmsen, Guilford (19:31.04)
- Ella Linnabary, Boylan (19:32.26)
- Nina Fiore, Belvidere (19:47.87)
- Alyssa Pryor, Belvidere North (20:00.08)
- Elizabeth Luna, Jefferson (20:03.04)
- Isabella Trout, Hononegah (20:09.62)
Boys Varsity – Team Results
- Guilford (33)
- Belvidere North (40)
- Hononegah (83)
- Harlem (140)
- Boylan (142)
- Auburn (158)
- Belvidere (166)
- Jefferson (188)
- Freeport (211)
- East (314)
Boys Varsity – Individual Results
- Evan Horgan, Belvidere North (15:16.18)
- Juan DelReal, Guilford (15:36.08)
- Landon Bachta, Guilford (15:39.67)
- Orlando Hernandez, Belvidere North (15:42.87)
- Jesse Kramer, Belvidere North (15:57.50)
- Alex Horton, Boylan (16:03.50)
- Brandon Lawson, Guilford (16:04.54)
- Joshua Santana, Jefferson (16:21.31)
- Gavin Osbourne, Guilford (16:24.34)
- Jordan Woloszyn, Auburn (16:24.66)