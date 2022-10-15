ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10 conference cross country meet was held at Boylan High School Saturday morning. It was a three-mile race for both the boys’ and girls’ varsity teams.

Girls Varsity – Team Results

Hononegah (20) Belvidere North (80) Boylan (92) Guilford (106) Harlem (110) Auburn (151) Belvidere (183) Jefferson (219)

Girls Varsity – Individual Results

Kylie Simpson, Hononegah (18:15.12) Indigo Sterud, Hononegah (19:02.02) Allyson Niedfeldt, Hononegah (19:06.66) Isabelle Molitor, Hononegah (19:10.06) Madison Harmsen, Guilford (19:31.04) Ella Linnabary, Boylan (19:32.26) Nina Fiore, Belvidere (19:47.87) Alyssa Pryor, Belvidere North (20:00.08) Elizabeth Luna, Jefferson (20:03.04) Isabella Trout, Hononegah (20:09.62)

Boys Varsity – Team Results

Guilford (33) Belvidere North (40) Hononegah (83) Harlem (140) Boylan (142) Auburn (158) Belvidere (166) Jefferson (188) Freeport (211) East (314)

Boys Varsity – Individual Results