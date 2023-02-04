ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There was an epic NIC-10 girls matchup Friday night between Boylan and Hononegah. A conference championship was on the line for the Indians.

Hononegah started out slow, but dominated in the second half both offensively and defensively to grab the 47-41 win.

Brea Carter led the Indians with 17 points.

Hono won the NIC-10 conference championship outright, their third straight title. The Lady Indians continue running the table.

