ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Harlem girls traveled to Rockton to take on the Hononegah Indians. The last time the Hono girls lost a conference game was in March of 2021 to Guilford.

That streak will continue as they beat Harlem 40-22.

Hononegah leads the conference at 12-0. Boylan is in second at 11-2. The two will face each other again next week.

